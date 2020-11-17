Brown County 9-1-1 system upgrade in place, so far working better than the last

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- For one week, Brown County has been using a new operating system called FLEX. “FLEX is our computer aided dispatch system, which is kind of the heart of the operation,” said Cullen Peltier Director of Public Safety Communications for Brown County. The new system replaces an older system that had been in use for nearly 20-years. “This is one of our main three communications tools that we use every day,” said Peltier.

Brown County Public Safety Communications handles all of the emergency 9-1-1 calls throughout the county. There are seven dispatchers who handle specific areas, or cities that a call would be transferred to. The new system will help make their jobs a little easier. “We have been looking into putting in a new computer aided dispatch system for about four or five years now. Our old system was at end of life, meaning that it could no longer be supported,” said Peltier. Two years ago, the county had upgraded to a different system, but there were significant issues with that system. They made the switch to FLEX which has had a few minor issues, but overall is working just fine.

FLEX cost the county around $1.3 million dollars, and it also includes an upgrade to the equipment in the county patrols. So far it has been an adjustment for officers and deputies in the field as well. “We’re all learning the systems and working together in getting it up and running to the point where we can be comfortable in moving it forward,” said Peltier. Anyone who calls into 9-1-1 will not notice any changes, because it is all system related. You will still get a live dispatcher who will assist you with your emergency needs.