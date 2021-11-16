Brown County advocates meet to discuss affordable housing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local affordable housing advocates are on a mission to solve the housing crisis in Brown County.

Will Peters, a Neighborhood Development Specialist for the City of Green Bay said, “What is the same all around is this need for housing everyone can afford.”

By definition affordable housing serves those in the community that make 80% or less of the area median income.

Noel Halvorsen, the President and CEO, of NeighborWorks Green Bay said, “A dwelling is affordable if somebody is not paying more than 30% of their gross income. And that includes your occupancy costs, whether that’s rent or a mortgage as well as other utilities or other costs that you have.”

The Chair of the Brown County Housing Coalition referenced a $7.6 million dollar affordable housing project, during their housing development panel, that is made possible by government tax credits.

Cheryl Detrick, the Chair said, “The project that we’re paying to build, $7.6 million dollars, just the cost of construction, 1.8 million dollars is the mortgage that the project will support because the rents are kept so low. We’re getting 6.2 million dollars in tax credits, without those tax credits the project would be absolutely impossible.”

Green Bay City officials said generally there is a need for more housing across all income levels.

“There is also a need for housing and quality housing that is on the higher end of the spectrum as well,” said Peters. “So I think right now what we’re finding in our community that is similar to other communities is that need not only for affordable housing but what is termed market rate.”

Advocates said a lack of housing options at the top forces people into less expensive options reducing the number of affordable options for those who need it.