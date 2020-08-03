Brown County agencies have free, new clothes available for children getting ready for school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) All children want to have new clothing to start the school year and thanks to a collaboration between several agencies, they can. Kris Schuller explains how families in Brown County can get a hand up during the pandemic.

Inside Howe Community Resource Center – piles of brand new children’s clothing.

“We have calculated at least 400,000 pieces of clothes,” said Amanda Johnson from the Howe Community Resource Center.

Items purchased by three agencies, looking to give it all to Brown County families before the start of school.

“This is an opportunity for us to get a new outfit into the hands of some of those kids, regardless if they’ll be in front of a computer or sitting in a classroom,” Johnson said.

Monday the organizers of the “Community Hand Up” clothing drive announced this new initiative – between Jakes Diapers, Howe Community Resource Center and Operation Community Cares – to offer help and hope during the pandemic.

“No one needs to take charge, we’re just going to work together as one entity and I think that’s what makes us more successful,” said Will Nething from Operation Community Cares.

“All of the clothes are new, we still have tags on them. They are brand new, all very nice clothes,” Johnson said.

In this room just a small example of some of the clothes going to be distributed in about a week. And if you need clothes you can register your child right now.

“Next week come Monday, they’ll come appointment based and be able to pick out clothes for their school-age child or their younger child,” Johnson said.

The clothing was purchased at a discount with a grant from the United Way – whose CEO says the effort does so much.

“Being able to come in and choose is really important and it restores dignity to families during these difficult times,” said Robyn Davis, CEO of Brown County United Way.

And with a recent survey showing one third of Brown County residents are struggling financially – the hope is these items relieve the stress many are feeling.

“Just something like this just stops everybody in their tracks,” Johnson said.

If you need new clothes for your kids for the school year, call 448-7340 to register for distribution.