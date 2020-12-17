Brown County announces Broadband initiative, aims to improve quality

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County has announced a new initiative to help Broadband speed and plans to launch a new and improved website.

Officials say the initiative involves launching a website with improved tools that allow everyone to learn what their current internet speeds are while helping Brown County figure out which areas are underserved.

According to a release, this site will utilize a new speed test tool that will report internet speeds to enable the county to accurately identify the current internet access situations border-to-border.

The website will also provide information about what other parts of Wisconsin and the U.S. are doing to help citizens access broadband internet.

“The Federal Census block map showing internet speeds is not as accurate as it needs to be. In order for Brown County to qualify for grants, funding, and other means to improve Internet access for all our communities, we need to demonstrate that there are areas which need much-improved coverage,” says August Neverman, Brown County Chief Information Officer.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach is asking everyone to promote the new initiative so Brown County can receive grants and other funding necessary to help expand opportunities in our region.