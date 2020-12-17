Brown County announces Broadband initiative, aims to improve quality

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County has announced a new initiative to help Broadband speed and plans to launch a new and improved website.
Officials say the initiative involves launching a website with improved tools that allow everyone to learn what their current internet speeds are while helping Brown County figure out which areas are underserved.
According to a release, this site will utilize a new speed test tool that will report internet speeds to enable the county to accurately identify the current internet access situations border-to-border.
The website will also provide information about what other parts of Wisconsin and the U.S. are doing to help citizens access broadband internet.
“The Federal Census block map showing internet speeds is not as accurate as it needs to be. In order for Brown County to qualify for grants, funding, and other means to improve Internet access for all our communities, we need to demonstrate that there are areas which need much-improved coverage,” says August Neverman, Brown County Chief Information Officer.
County Executive Troy Streckenbach is asking everyone to promote the new initiative so Brown County can receive grants and other funding necessary to help expand opportunities in our region.
Latest Stories
- Will snow arrive before Christmas? Big chill ahead for the holiday
- Green Bay school counselor sentenced for bathroom tapings
- Packers set to host frontline workers for Saturday’s game
- 2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
- ‘I helped shape safe hunters’ Fond du Lac man reaches milestone of 50 years of hunter education