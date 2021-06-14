GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay area experiencing power outages

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews are working to get power back up as people in the Green Bay area are experiencing power outages.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service Outage Map, there are multiple areas across the Green Bay area that are reporting outages. Some roads on Green Bay’s east side are closed due to down power lines.

The amount of people affected is estimated to be around 400.

The severe weather overnight caused some trees and power lines to go down, crews are working on getting the roads opened as well as restoring service.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

