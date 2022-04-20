BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A first-of-its-kind mobile app will soon be made available to Brown County residents who need to make child support payments.

On Wednesday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenback and Child Support Agency Director Maria Lasecki unveiled a new TouchPay mobile application that allows those who need to make payments to do so from their house.

Brown County Child Support TouchPay Machine

“Getting money into the homes of children should be as secure, timely, and convenient as possible,” says Brown County Child Support Agency Director Maria Lasecki. “This TouchPay mobile application provides the technology to achieve that, and we’re thrilled to be working in partnership to make this an available option for busy payors.”

The switch to a mobile application is in coordination with Brown County’s digital vision. This vision is moving departments into the 21st Century by embracing technological advances.

“Our departments are looking for ways to move into the 21st Century by making use of digital technology in order to provide services more conveniently,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This mobile app not only improves the ease of making a child support payment, but it brings us closer to today’s customer-focused business platforms.”

TouchPay is available on smartphones, on their website, and will have machines in the Brown County Child Support building should anyone decide to still go in to pay.