Brown County Board approves purchase of Eagle’s Nest property for boat launch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Board has approved the purchase of the old Eagle’s Nest property to be used as a new boat launch on the Bay of Green Bay.

The property has previously been appraised at just over $1 million. After a discussion by the board and community members at the Resch Center on August 19, plans will now be set into place to develop the property.

Nearly two years ago, the Brown County Parks Department expressed interest in purchasing a property to create a new boat launch. The county is acquiring the land to add to the other three boat launches that exist along the bay because the current ones aren’t meeting current needs.

The site could help address stormwater drainage issues.

“Water access is much more than just a boat landing, whether it’s a motorized craft or a non-motorized craft for kayakers, stand up paddleboards, canoers, and all those other uses that people tend to do near the water,” says Matt Kriese, director of Brown County Parks.

While there is public support for the idea, not everyone is enthusiatic about the plan.

Residents have previously discussed their concerns over the lack of boat launches in the Green Bay area, especially at the Green Bay Metro Boat Launch.

