Brown County Board approves purchase of old Pulliam Power Plant for coal piles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday night, the Brown County Board voted to approve a $2.7 million dollar purchase of the old Pullman Power Plant property from WPS.

The purchase was aided by a $500,000 grant by WEDC.

“The opportunity presented itself, we had it on the radar, and we, you know, moved on it,” County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. “That was identified as the best site, and so had the WPS decided not to shut down that location, we probably wouldn’t be standing here today.”

The new site for the coal is an entirely industrial area.

“The City of Green Bay relocating the C. Reiss coal piles…then allows the Mason Street area, where the current coal piles are, for redevelopment of the future,” Streckenbach said.

Redevelopment will take a while.

“It’s not like you’re going to pick up the coal piles and then relocate them, they’ll go down naturally and then you’ll build up based on their delivery system,” Streckenbach explained.

While waiting on redevelopment at the current coal pile site, the county is excited for the future of the port.

“We realized that in order for us to have a successful economy, we need to have a working port as one of those main infrastructures, you have roads, you have air, you have rail, and of course, water,” Streckenbach said.

That’s in part why the county decided to make the purchase.

“We want to see that we have port growth,” Streckenbach said, “because we know the port is not just Green Bay, it’s not just Brown County, it’s actually the region of Northeast Wisconsin.”