BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Boat landings in Brown County are scheduled to open with docks installed within the next week, according to Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese.

In a release, Kriese says that the Bay Shore Park Boat Launch docks are scheduled to be installed late next week. Meanwhile, the Saumico Launch docks are scheduled to be installed on Thursday.

As for Lily Lake, Kriese says that the location is open, and people should be on the lookout for a new kayak rental program beginning early this summer.

A launch permit is required for any watercraft using the facilities. Kriese says that a daily permit can be purchased on location for $6. Those interested in an annual permit can purchase one for $60.

“The department is pleased to provide two access locations to this world-class resource for recreation, fishing, and hunting opportunities,” said Kriese. “The bay is the world’s largest freshwater estuary and attracts users from all over the United States.”

