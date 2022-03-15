ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local family-owned business has added the Ukrainian flag to their inventory, and it’s now available for purchase.

Fly Me Flag, a business that installs and repairs flagpoles, added the Ukrainian flag to give people a way to stand with the country and let others know.

“The Ukraine flag is one that we don’t regularly stock. However, as demand has grown, we’ve been placing orders and making sure that we are getting them in,” said Stacey Stewart, owner of Fly Me Flag.

Stewart also said that ever since the first order was placed for the Ukrainian flag, the demand has not stopped.

Customers can head online to order a flag from their website or stop in the store and check if any are in stock.

She and her husband Robert have also been working with manufacturers to try and change up production to speed things up so customers can get their hands on the Ukrainian flag.