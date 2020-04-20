Brown County celebrates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by going purple

Live Now
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Courthouse is going purple in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) taking place on April 29 through the 25.

On Monday, Brown County officials reported that they will be using purple lights on the grounds of the historic Brown County Courthouse to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights s well as recognize Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin’s Go Purple Campaign.

According to officials, the National Crime Victim’s Rights Week this year comes right after voters approved a new Crime Victims’ Rights Constitutional Amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin.

Brown County reports that the Amendment passed as part of the April ballot with 75 percent of the vote statewide and 76 percent of the vote being in Brown County.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach says, “Crime victims are too often the forgotten part of the process…We hope everyone who see the purple lights on the Courthouse this week will
take time to remember that there are hundreds of people who get dragged into the criminal
justice system through no fault of their own.”

