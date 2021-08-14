Brown County Central Library awarded grant to host special programming for kids

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Central Library announced it received a $1000 grant from PBS Wisconsin aimed to elevate family and community learning engagement.

This new grant will help Central Library host a special program for families and groups in the Cellcom Edible Children’s Garden.

According to a release, during the programming librarian and Master Gardener Pete Angilello will lead a short storytime delving into gardens and veggies, including a “Sid the Science Kid” PBS video segment and the Sesame Street digital game “Ready, Set, Grow! with Elmo & Abby.” Afterward, children will make a “Bean Baby” necklace and participate in a Five Senses Scavenger Hunt.

The program will take place on August 16, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., on August 18, at 6 p.m. for families and children ages 2 to 6. The library adds storytime slots will also be available on August 19, at 9 a.m., 9:30 am, 10 a.m., 10:30 am, and 11 a.m. for groups of 10 or more children ages 3 to 6.

Registration is required and can be made by calling the Central Library at 920 448 4400.