Brown County committee considers mask mandate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Human Services Committee discussed a possible mask mandate during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

The committee voted in favor of drawing up three separate ordinances to be considered at a later date.

One ordinance would require residents 5-years-old and older to wear face coverings while outside their homes. A second would require face coverings inside essential businesses, by both employees and customers. A third would require face coverings on only county-owned property.

Violators could be fined $5 to $10, but Corporation Counsel David Hemery emphasized that court surcharges could up the cost for a violator up to about $150.

Before a decision was made, community members had the chance to comment on the potential mask mandate.

“If an individual is fearful of contracting the virus or if they’re immunocompromised or elderly, I would invite that individual to take very big precautions that they deem fit,” Patricia Jelen of Suamico said. “Those precautions don’t harm me and I will not judge them for it. But don’t ask the government to require it of healthy, law-abiding citizens.”

All three ordinances will be drawn up and considered by the committee before being sent to the Brown County Board for approval or denial.

The Green Bay City Council has previously approved a city-wide mask ordinance that will require residents to wear a face-covering when inside public buildings starting on July 27. The Oneida Nation has also passed widespread mask ordinances. Door County has issued a county-wide mask advisory.

Latest Stories