Brown County: Construction continues on US 41

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — WisDOT is reminding motorists of construction resuming tomorrow on US 41.

According to the DOT, the construction is carryover work from a 2018 US 41 resurfacing project.

This maintenance includes installing sections of cable guard between Riverside Drive and Norfield Road and applying a polymer overlay on US 41 bridge decks over Riverside Drive, Count B, and the CN railroad north of County B.

Polymer overlays extend the life of pavement on bridge decks, says WisDOT.

Motorists should expect off-peak lane and ramp closures along US 41. Traffic will be maintained in both lanes in each direction during peak travel times.

WisDOT says this construction originally began in February 2018 and included resurfacing pavement repairs between Lineville Road and Norfield Road in Suamico. Bridge deck rehabilitation at eight structures in the work zone also occurred, as well as culvert repair and replace and the addition of median cable guard.

The polymer overlays and cable guard is all that remains in this project.

For more information, click here.

WisDOT reminds motorist to slow down, be patient, and pay attention to their surroundings in work zones.