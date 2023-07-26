GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up an initiative focused on drug overdoses in the county and shared some details on the efforts to combat overdose cases.

Sheriff Todd Delain held a press conference on Wednesday to summarize the actions of his office during this critical initiative.

The Brown County overdose initiative was a joint operation between law enforcement agencies and the Brown County Public Health Department, which ran for 60 days between April 24 to June 23.

The law enforcement segment of the overdose initiative was comprised of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, which saw 11 overdose cases, impacting 12 victims. Deputies report that of the 12 victims, nine of the cases were fatal, and three of them were able to be saved.

Through extensive investigative efforts, seven sources of supply were referred for prosecution, and authorities were able to identify several higher-level drug trafficking organizations throughout the state.

In addition, analysts were able to create a tracking product for services offered to overdose survivors. The document will be utilized to ensure that law enforcement officers are offering support resources to overdose survivors.

When a law enforcement officer makes contact with a survivor, they can scan a QR code to open a quick survey that tracks who they are talking to and what services are offered. This survey is reportedly the first toward actionable metrics and will continue to be evaluated as services are offered.

As for the Public Health portion of the overdose initiative, the effort was able to integrate within the Brown County Public Health office and work directly with specialists.

The team worked collaboratively to discuss the current state and outlook of harm reduction and prevention efforts in Brown County.

Analysts came up with a product called ODMAP, which was the best solution for the needs, and worked to create an implementation strategy across Brown County. ODMAP is a product that tracks overdoses in Brown County, which has already begun monitoring overdoses.

ODMAP can also be integrated within the Green Bay Police Department, as any call for service relating to a drug overdose will automatically be tracked in ODMAP.

Officials say that once data aggregates, key partners can strategically apply evidence-based practices toward the more vulnerable populations.

While there weren’t many metric-based successes during the operation, officials continued and explained the groundwork was laid for the permanent success of the program.