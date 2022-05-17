GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach officially proclaimed May as Foster Care Month on Tuesday.

The goal of this proclamation is to recognize and highlight foster families and thank them for their important contributions to the Brown County community.

“I do it for the kids,” Cheri Salmon, a foster parent told Local 5 with a chuckle. “It’s challenging and it’s not always an easy journey we’re on but I do it for the kids and I really like to help build the sense of community with other foster parents as well.”

Streckenbach was unable to attend the event, but Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt echoed what Streckenbach believes in.

“Troy is passionate about a lot of different human services that the county provides for our residents and one of those is foster care,” explained Flynt.

For more information about the Brown County Foster Care Program, click here.