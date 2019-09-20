Brown County Diaper Drive organizers need your help

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Families with small children need diapers. But the reality is many low income families can’t afford them. Which is why as Kris Schuller reports, area agencies are asking for your donations to help them give these parents what they desperately need.

Every month Love Life Ministry donates 7,000 diapers to parents in low income families. Diapers which allow those parents to place their children in daycare, so they can make a living.

“Our progam is to reduce the strain on low income families to meet the basic needs of our infants and toddlers,” said Peggey Lemerond from Love Life Ministry.

But diapers are expensive and area agencies who supply them to the needy sometimes run low on supplies. So for the 8th year Brown County United Way, in partnership with the Greater Green Bay Labor Council, is holding a diaper drive from now until the end of the month.

“This is a need and we are asking the community to come out and provide for service to help those in need,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

“In September we had 160 familes and 220 kids that were served in one month, trying to get diapers to fill their need,” said Paula Breese from Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W.

The United Way says one in three families struggles to buy diapers, that babies need up to 12 diapers a day and a one year supply can cost up to $1,000.

“A sufficient supply of diapers can cost as much as six percent of a full-time minimum wage workers salary,” Streckenbach said.

A burden these organizations work hard to relieve. But right now they need the public’s help with either diapers themselves or cash so supplies can be purchased and distributed to groups like Love Life Ministry.

“They say a child in a clean diaper has a happy outlook on life, those in a dirty diaper don’t look at the world nicely,” said Lemerond.

