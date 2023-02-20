GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Public Safety Communications launched a new software for their dispatch center that will make it easier to locate someone in an emergency.

People have been able to text 911 in Brown County for a few years, but people were never able to send videos or pictures. With the new system, Prepared Live, callers can now show dispatchers live footage of where they are.

When you call 911, within a few seconds, you will receive a text message asking you to confirm that you meant to call. If you are in an emergency, the dispatcher will send you a link, allowing you to open up your camera so the dispatcher can get a better idea of where you are.

Even though dispatchers can instantly track your coordinates, this technology can be life-saving if you’re in a densely-populated area or on the top floor of an apartment building.

Brown County Public Safety Communications Director Cullen Peltier says, “The more information we got specifically on location is always the key for us, so hopefully making our telecommunicators’ jobs easier by having more pinpoint locations.”

Even if you can’t talk over the phone in an emergency, you must stay on the line and text for the link to work.

Additionally, video technology could also help someone in a medical emergency receive assistance faster.

“Even at some point, we’ll probably end up using this to assist with CPR over the phone. We’ll be able to get a call in, we’ll get a video, someone will be trying to administer CPR that doesn’t know how to do it, but all of our telecommunicators are trained in that. We’ll be able to give them information on where to put the hands and how to do the chest compressions,” Peltier explains.

The Dispatch Center also believes this will lessen the number of accidental 911 calls.