PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation led the Brown County Drug Task Force to Pulaski where over $20 thousand worth of fentanyl and Methamphetamine were seized.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, the Drug Task Force seized over 70 grams of fentanyl, over 330 grams of meth, $13,000 in cash, and a handgun. The drugs combine for roughly $23,000 in street value.

Image Credit: Pulaski Police Department

Officers say that arrests were made on the evening of September 1 and that three suspects were taken into custody, with one additional person set to have charges referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

A 21-year-old female from Pulaski and a 25-year-old male from Green Bay have been charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver.

The Pulaski Police Department would like to recognize the great work the Brown County Drug Task Force did in the Village of Pulaski during this investigation. Chief K. Kitzman

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.