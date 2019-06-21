Brown County drug treatment court celebrates 10 years

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A program that is an effective way to treat those who have a history of drug related offenses celebrated their 10 year anniversary Friday.
The program serves as an alternative to placing people in jail that have drug backgrounds.
Officials say the program has enhanced public safety, reduced crime, costs and helps individuals turn into community members.
The judge involved in the process talked about the model they have in place to chose the participants;
“Our program is based off a model that establishes the rate of receivedisms, someone committing more new crimes decreases if they receive intensive community treatment.”Judge Marc Hammer, Brown County Circuit Court
145 participants have been involved in the program, 23 are currently active.