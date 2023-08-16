DE PERE, Wis (WFRV) – Animals, food, and rides are just a few of the many attractions at the Brown County Fair. Ava Vandehey uses the fair to display her love for farming.

“I like coming here to show animals and like see how people enjoy seeing them and people smiling, I show chicken, art stuff, gardening, and I show goats as well,” explained Vandehey.

The fair features more than 1,000 exhibitors and 500 vendors. President of the Brown County Fair Association, Mike Hoskins, says the fair has activities for people of all ages.

“Well, there’s something here for everybody, whether it’s carnival rides, the demo derby, truck or tractor pulls, there’s something going on for everybody we just want everybody to get a chance to come out see what a little bit of the rural life with these animals you may got get to see every day is,” said Hoskens.

Vandeyhey encourages more people to learn about the history of Brown County.

“I think it’s cool to see all the animals and like look and see how the kids do, it’s a good thing if it’s your first time seeing animals like that to come see and i also think the rides are fun to go on and just kind of have a good time here,” stated Vandehey.

The fair concludes Sunday, August 20.