Demolition Derby & youth exhibitors headline Brown County Fair’s opening day

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Today is the first day of the Brown County Fair. Organizers are kicking things off with youth exhibitors and a demolition derby.

After an uncertain year, the fair is excited to continue its legacy in Brown County. This year’s theme is “Pride in our past and faith in our future.” Organizers say they want to honor the traditions of the past.

Brown County Fair will have something for everyone. They have a variety of food vendors, carnival rides, and several shows happening throughout the day.

The fair will also be awarding youth exhibitors for their livestock. The animal exhibits are an exciting part of the annual fair.

The fair will continue until Sunday, August 22nd. There will be activities happening throughout all days of the fair. Tickets are $14 dollars and do include parking.

For more information, you can visit their website.