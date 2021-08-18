GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Fair opens in 2021 with some Covid precautions

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Fair is on this year with some Covid precautions.

We spoke to fairgoers who say they are happy to be here this year, despite the heat on the first day.

One woman Local Five spoke to said she feels safe at the event because there were not large crowds while she was there in addition to sanitizing stations.

“I feel comfortable that we’re outside. And we’re using a lot of hand sanitizer… I see at all the rides there’s a station for hand sanitizer,” said Penny Vancamp, an atendee. “If they want to use it it’s there.”

The fair lasts until Sunday. 

