Brown County Fair preparing for event, taking safety precautions

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many county fairs across Wisconsin were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brown County Fair is getting ready to go.

The fair begins on August 19 and organizers are doing what they can to keep people safe.

The Brown County Fair Grounds will have more than 50 hand sanitizer stations and cleaning will be a priority.

Organizers tell WFRV Local 5 safety has always been on their minds – way before the coronavirus was at the front of our minds.

“We always worry about E. coli outbreaks and other foodborne illnesses you get at an outdoor event so this is just one more step of an issue for years we’ve been conscious of the spectators – venters and the exhibitors,” says Steve Corrigan, president of the fair association.

Organizers say the theme for this year’s fair is to be responsible for yourself and be courteos to others.

