BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders do so much to protect and serve the community, but sometimes these actions go unrecognized. However, on Thursday, local authorities and firefighters did something that will last a lifetime for one family.

Gavyn is a 12-year-old boy recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, and it’s always been a dream of his to ride in a cop and catch the bad guys.

While the Brown County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t take him on a call, deputies and firefighters from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department did the best they could by organizing a police and fire parade for Gavyn outside his residence.

St. Vincent Hospital helped organize Gavyn’s wish, which saw the bright 12-year-old sit in a squad car, ride in a fire truck, and pose for a picture with over 20 first responders.

“We’ve got your back, Gavyn, and are here to support you and your family,” stated the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

Additionally, several Facebook users echoed the comments of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, with one user saying, “There [truly] are still good people in this world. This is awesome.”