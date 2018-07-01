Brown County Gives out Free Rat Traps

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Those living on the Green Bay's west side who have been affected by the rat problem in their area could pick up free rat traps Saturday.

Brown County Officials hosted a one-day 'Great Rat Trap Giveaway' at the Neville Public Museum.

More than 1,000 rat traps were free to those living in Brown County.

Those who attended the event could get up to three free traps.

And Officials say they are holding this event to help give back.



