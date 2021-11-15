Brown County gives tips for America Recycles Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Resource Recovery is raising awareness during America Recycles Day. They are offering tips to protect our environment.

Nationwide, the “America Recycles Day” is day to encourage people to keep our nation clean while also teaching people the proper way to recycle. Brown County Resource Recovery’s, Mark Walter says our community does a great job recycles, it’s just sometimes people don’t know what to recycle.

They have created online resources to make everyone aware of what they do accept and don’t accept. One of the common items they receive is plastic bags, which are not recyclable. Plastic bags can cause major issues for their sorting facilities.

Walter says with holidays coming up, it’s important people know the proper way to dispose of recyclable items. Brown County Resource Recovery also is a drop off location from 7:30am to 4pm, Monday thru Friday.