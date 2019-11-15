Brown County Golf Course looking for new restaurant operator

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Golf Course is seeking a restaurant operator after the owners and operators of the Safari Steakhouse have decided to hang up their spikes after 19 years.

According to the county, “this decision now offers a rare opportunity for an experienced operator looking to expand its business, or for an aspiring entrepreneur looking for a turnkey operation with great revenue potential.”

Brown County officials says the new operator will manage a restaurant with outdoor seating and a private room for parties that accommodates up to 50 people located at an 18-hole golf course.

Brown County will be issuing a Request for Bids (RFB) shortly. Any inquiries should be directed to Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt by (920) 448-4083 or Jeffrey.flynt@browncountywi.gov.