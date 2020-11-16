GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County health officials warn against large holiday gatherings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Health officials in Northeast Wisconsin are concerned about what Thanksgiving gatherings could mean for the area’s coronavirus situation.

The numbers are devastating right now,” Dr. Robert Citronberg, Executive Medical Director of Infectious Disease and Prevention for Advocate Aurora Health told Local 5. “Our healthcare system cannot afford doubling or tripling those numbers as might happen if we have these super-spreader events arising out of thanksgiving.”

That in mind, area health officials are asking the public to limit the size of their Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Not to gather with individuals outside of your household or living unit,” Claire Paprocki, Public Health Strategist for Brown County Public Health said.

Paprocki says smaller gatherings this year could save lives.

“If you have maybe some older grandparents or or people who are immunocompromised, you want to really consider gathering could put them at risk and their health at risk,” she said.

Anyone who does plan on attending a get-together over the holidays should quarentine ahead of time, Paprocki says.

“People can do things like quarantining,” she said. “They could start quarantining today, all the way up until Thanksgiving and then get tested before Thanksgiving.”

But health officials say the best solution is to save the big celebrations for next year,

“Let’s just take a mulligan for 2020,” Dr. Citronberg said. “We’ve missed every holiday, look forward to 2021, where it should be a lot better.”

CLICK HERE TO READ BROWN COUNTY’S OFFICIAL HOLIDAY GUIDANCE

