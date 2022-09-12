GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach’s decision to declare fentanyl a community health crisis, Brown County held a community listening session on Monday with one guest who knows about overdoses all too well.

Tom Farley, brother of the late actor and comedian Chris Farley, was a guest speaker at the community listening session and he talked about Chris’ battle with addiction and how the opioid epidemic is a bigger problem than most people think.

“It’s a pure community event. It’s a dialogue,” said Farley. “It’s me coming in and talking about my experience with other people and that’s how we start to share more.”

Farley also expanded on how Brown County is headed in the right direction by the way they’re addressing the opioid epidemic.

“In my experiences, I had a brother die of an overdose of opioids 25 years ago,” said Farley. “Now we’re coming up with strategies that we need to employ and really up our treatment game, but also what’s different now is that we’re really bringing the community into this solution. These awareness events and dialogue are key.”

The brother of the late actor admitted it took him a while to open up about the death of Chris, but now that he has started talking at events, he hopes to inspire those struggling.

“I’m a Wisconsin guy,” explained Farley. “It’s very difficult for us. It’s taken me a long time to be comfortable telling my story. It was easy telling Chris’s story because it wasn’t my story, but now I am telling my story and it’s taken me a while to get comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Farley continued to tell Local 5 News that it is important to step out of your comfort zone and really talk things through with someone.

“That’s the first step to connection,” said Farley. “We need to reconnect as a community. COVID-19 really sent us into deep isolation so we need to come out of this now with an extra effort to not only redefine connection but also reconnect as a community and this is a perfect place to start and talk about this epidemic that we have.”