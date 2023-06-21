GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach announced a proclamation on Wednesday for a Longest Day dementia awareness initiative.

Dementia is currently affecting about 123,000 Wisconsinites, which is enough to fill Lambeau Field and American Family Field combined.

In Brown County alone, in 2020, an estimated 4,426 people age 65 and older live with dementia, a figure that officials are expecting to increase by 105% by 2040.

June 21 is considered the summer solstice and the longest daylight of the year. For those living with dementia and their loved ones, every day is often the longest day of the year.

Existing dementia education programs, including Purple Angel Training and Dementia Friends Training, are provided at no cost to organizations, schools, and neighborhoods.

As one person with dementia noted, “I wish people knew more about it. These programs make me feel like how I used to.”

For more information, you can visit the Brown County website here.