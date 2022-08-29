GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County “Homebound” meals program is seeing a shortage of volunteers. Those volunteering with the program say they are honored to lend a helping hand.

Mary Malcore, a volunteer, said, “We’ve been doing it for several years and we just love it.”

The program serves 600 seniors a day by delivering meals to their front door.

Dan and Mary Malcore are regular volunteers of the program and encourage others to join them.

“This is just like heaven every week we get to meet the greatest seniors you’ve ever seen, they’re awesome, and it gives them the ability to stay in their homes and not have to worry about going somewhere where they can get their meal,” said Mary Malcore.

Volunteers of the program also conduct wellness checks while making deliveries. Program director Kimberly Gould says those volunteering are essential to the services they provide.



“We sincerely could not do what we do without volunteers, so we have about two hundred volunteers who help deliver meals and about three staff, so volunteers are vital to what we do,” said Gould. She urges those interested to reach out to the program and says scheduling will never be a problem.

“We do what fits in a volunteers schedule, so we have volunteers who deliver once a week, we have volunteers who deliver multiple times a week. Those who are gone all winter and those who are gone all summer, it is very flexible we are happy to have and help that you are able to provide,” she explained.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here to sign up.