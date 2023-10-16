GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Brown County Correctional Officer was injured after allegedly being attacked by an inmate Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate at the Brown County Jail in Green Bay attacked a correctional officer just after 6 a.m. on October 12.

Officials say jail staff responded immediately and were able to subdue and restrain the inmate without any further incident.

The officer involved was then taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released that same morning while the inmate remains in custody at the Brown County Jail.

Authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say the incident is under investigation and the name of the suspect, along with any referred charges, will be released after the investigation is complete.