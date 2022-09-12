GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The culprit accused of helping a fellow inmate escape custody at the Brown County Jail on Labor Day has been officially charged.

35-year-old Justin Dietrich allegedly had help escaping from another inmate, who he had known from outside of jail. Justice Thibodeaux, 23, from De Pere, allegedly assisted Dietrich escape from the Brown County Jail and is now being charged with Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed Dietrich was working as an inmate worker on the secure side of the kitchen when he concealed himself inside a kitchen cart.

The kitchen cart was then moved by another inmate into the vestibule area, which separates the secure side of the kitchen from the non-secure side.

That is when Thibodeaux entered and pushed the metal cart toward the loading dock. Dietrich then got out of the cart and ‘booked it’ out of the jail and into a wooded area.

Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m.

During an interview, Thibodeaux admitted to investigators that the two knew each other from outside of jail and they had talked about this plan thoroughly. Deitrich allegedly wanted to escape to talk with his girlfriend after receiving a bad letter.

Thibodeaux is charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Harboring or Aiding a Felon, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (can be increased by four years due to repeater)



Thibodeaux’s bond was set at $5,000.