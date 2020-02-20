Brown County Library receives Governor’s Financial Literacy Award

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library has received a 2019 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award during a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Thirteen other individuals, businesses, and organizations also received awards during the ceremony.

“Financial literacy training is something we all need throughout our lives from elementary school to the workplace to retirement,” Governor Tony Evers said. “The dedication of these individuals and groups to help the people of Wisconsin become financially secure and achieve their dreams is commendable.”

The recipients were selected by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy from the nominations submitted for consideration. Criteria weighed during the screening process included innovative implementation, demonstrated measurable results, collaboration with partners, and whether the effort was focused on needs-based groups.

Other recipients include individuals from Madison and Milwaukee and organizations in Madison, Eau Clair, and Mount Pleasant.

Legacy Awards were also awarded to individuals and organizations aimed at sustained financial literacy and capability.

