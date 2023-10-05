GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library is known for its excellence, and that stayed true in 2023 as they were selected for a prestigious statewide award.

The Wisconsin Library Association announced that the Brown County Library was selected as the 2023 WLA Library of the Year. The award recognizes distinguished achievement in service provided by any type of Wisconsin library, library system, or network.

The notable distinction is based on activities or accomplishments in the areas of impact to the community, commitment to innovation, and commitment to library users.

Established in 1968, the Brown County Library system consists of the Central Library, eight branches, and a bookmobile. It serves around 80% of the households in Brown County.

“People are our purpose, and this is intentionally woven into Brown County Library’s identity and work,” said Sarah Sugden, Brown County Library’s Executive Director.

Library spaces are used in various ways to meet the needs of the community, such as being the host sites for the Summer Lunch Programs and other large-scale events like Ren Faire.

Additionally, the Brown County Library provides access to technology, a critical need in today’s day and age. They provide computers, laptops, printers, and photocopiers in addition to their digital literacy programs.

Library staff contribute to national and state library efforts by sharing best practices and participating in professional association work. As consultants and presenters, the library staff are able to share their expertise with the larger community.

Brown County Library will be honored during a ceremony on Thursday, October 26, during the Wisconsin Library Association’s annual conference in Middleton.