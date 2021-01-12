Brown County Library unveils new brand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Brown County Library got a new look to start 2021.

County and library leaders unveiled a new brand for the historic library system, including a new look for the library cards and a new slogan.

“The logo is reminiscent of one of our former logos – a tree. There’s a little bit of history tied into it but it’s an abstract so it’s appealing to all and can really be interpreted in many different ways, says Sue Lagerman, Library Communications and Program Manager of the Brown County Library.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to take input and feedback from the community.

The community-first messaging slogan of “Brown County Library—It’s yours.” is the culmination of a months-long process that started in spring 2020.

According to a release, the Brown County Library system dates back to 1968, when it became the first integrated county-owned library system in Wisconsin.

The new brand will not affect your current card – so you’ll be able to continue to check out books at your hearts desire.