Brown County Library’s nearly $1M offer to purchase property for future East Branch Library accepted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library Board of Trustees announced on Thursday its nearly $1,000,000 offer on a property in Brown County to become the future home of the East Branch Library was accepted.

According to the Brown County Library (BCL), upon approval by the Brown County Education and Recreation Committee, BCL’s offer of $975,000 for a property located at 2253 Main Street in east Green Bay, was accepted ending a long search.

Brown County Library says that after searching for a new East Branch Library location for some time now, they have finally found the perfect location. “We are excited to have taken this critical step toward a new, modern, and innovative library for residents of Brown County,” said Brian Anderson, Library Board President.

Officials note that the purchased property is a vacant building that offers 16,300 square feet with additional green space. “A new, improved East Branch library space will include study and meeting rooms as well as special areas for youth and families. When complete, the project will increase accessibility for users of all ages and offer new, enhanced technology, while continuing to deliver outstanding library services citizens of Brown County have grown accustomed to from our libraries,” Anderson added.

BCL officials report that the finalization of the sale is contingent on successful inspections, satisfactory property conditions, and approval by the Brown County Board of Supervisors at its July meeting.