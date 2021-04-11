GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County lifts burning ban starting Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County burning ban will be lifted starting on Monday, April 12.

According to the Brown County Fire Chiefs Association, effective Monday, Brown County will no longer be under a burning ban.

The burning ban initially placed on Brown County on April 4, was due to the dry conditions and warm weather are making the fire danger high in the area. However, Officials say that due to the recent rain that the area has received, the fire conditions have been improved.

As always, the association asks everyone to follow their local ordinances and contact their local fire department before burning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights

One-on-one with Green Bay United state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Titans taking advantage of opportunities during spring

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach