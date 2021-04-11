Brown County lifts burning ban starting Monday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County burning ban will be lifted starting on Monday, April 12.

According to the Brown County Fire Chiefs Association, effective Monday, Brown County will no longer be under a burning ban.

The burning ban initially placed on Brown County on April 4, was due to the dry conditions and warm weather are making the fire danger high in the area. However, Officials say that due to the recent rain that the area has received, the fire conditions have been improved.

As always, the association asks everyone to follow their local ordinances and contact their local fire department before burning.