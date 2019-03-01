Brown County Looks at Future of Eagles Nest Supper Club

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Fishermen from all over know our area for its musky and walleye fishing, but there is not always access to the spots that have the best fish.

Brown County's Parks Department has expressed interest in buying out an old plot of land and replacing it with a marina.

When you are casting your lure, you might be wishing there was another place you could be fishing.

And the Brown County Parks Dept. may have found the answer.

"What's happening with a lot of lakes and a lot of property around the Bay of Green Bay, there's no public access anymore," says Jeff 'Tilky' Tilkens, owner of Smokey's On the Bay.

The county's looking into buying the old Eagle's Nest restaurant, and turning it into a marina.

In an area known for its Musky and Walleye fishing, this sounds like good news for anglers.

"For the community as a whole, to get young people out there fishing and somebody that wants to catch a nice fish--you need access to the waters," he said.

There is a reason behind the choice: it would provide a safe harbor from the wind that can whip across the bay.

The Parks department has not heard any opposition to the potential project.

"The only reason I can see people being against it, if you got some homeowners thinking it's going to devalue their property, but look what we've got out there right now," said Tilky.

Blighted as it might be, the land that the restaurant sits on is valued at about $1.4 million, and is currently owned by the Baker Family Partnership.

It would be a public boat landing on the largest freshwater estuary in the world.

"That would give people great access to great fishing and just beautify our community," he said.