Brown County making and supplying sandbags to area in case of spring flooding

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Spring is right around the corner and as it progresses – with water levels already high – many communities know it won’t take much to experience some of that flooding again. So Brown County has purchased a tool to help the region deal with high water .

Inside Brown County’s Highway Department, crews are busy preparing for the worst;. making thousands of sandbags soon to be distributed for use in case of flooding.

“We saw how high the rivers and lakes are and we knew there could be trouble, so we bought the machine as a way to be prepared for it,” said Brown County’s Public Works Director Paul Fontecchio.

The county bought this tool in August after a number of flooding events last year impacted the region. So far they’ve made 25,000 sandbags to supply orders from area towns, villages and cities.

“We’re looking at going to two shifts to keep the machine hopping,” said Fontecchio. “We have an enormous pile of sand back here with our asphalt plant, so it made sense that regionally, for the county, we could have this resource and provide sandbags to those other municipalities.”

Municipalities all across the area have been ordering sandbags from Brown County. Here are 10,000 making their way to the city of Green Bay. And here in the village of Howard 2,000 more, ordered by Public Works Director Geoff Farr.

“We’re trying to prepare as best we can to help people and that’s part of our sandbagging effort,” Farr said.

Farr says the village is giving the sandbags to residents for free and will even deliver them. But says none of this would even be possible without the county’s foresight to purchase this tool.

“The village is appreciative that the county bought that expensive sandbagging machine and provides them to us,” Farr said.

“This is huge, from an emergency management perspective – it’s really huge,” said Fontecchio.

Because these sandbags can now be deployed to protect critical infrastructure – should rising water put it all at risk.

Fontecchio says the sandbags are not for sale to the general public. But you can check with your local government to see if they have any available.