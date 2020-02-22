Brown County: Man in possession of approximately 8-inch knife at large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a reported armed robbery incident around noon on Saturday.

According to officials at around 12 p.m., a report of an armed robbery in the 2100 block of Webster Avenue was made.

Police say the victim of the robbery was plowing snow with a small tractor when he was approached by another man who asked for money. The victim told him he would not give the suspect the money.

Allegedly, at that point, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Deputies say the victim was able to present a legally possessed concealed carry firearm, at which point the suspect asking for the money fled north on foot.

Officials say the victim did not pursue the suspect but immediately called 9-1-1.

Authorities report the Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect is at large and is described as a black male, wearing a Chicago Bears stocking hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and wearing tan work boots that appeared to be “new.”

Officials also report the suspect is approximately 35 to 40 years old and appeared to be clean-shaven. The suspect was allegedly armed with a kitchen knife that was approximately 8-inches long.

If the man is spotted, he should not be approached. Anyone with any information regarding the suspect’s location or identity should call the Brown County Public Communications Center at 920 391 7450.

Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.