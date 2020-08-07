Brown County man selling sunflowers, a crop that’s good medicine for all in a pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) A Brown County man is spending part of his summer helping to make people smile. He’s doing that by selling sunflowers, a crop that’s good medicine for him and his customers in the midst of a pandemic.

On a four-acre field sunflowers reach for the sky, a familiar crop grown by Cameron Knight’s family.

“It’s beautiful and from the inside it’s just gorgeous to look at,” said Knight.

A place where he’s been spending his days selling sunflowers, making people smile.

“How can you not smile? How can you not be excited,” said one woman buying sunflowers.

For the fifth year, after graduating college, Knight is tending his family’s sunflower stand. But this year he’s doing it to generate income, because with the pandemic he has had little luck landing a job.

“I’ve applied to well over 40 jobs, not too much luck,” Knight said.

So instead of moving away and starting his new life, he has returned home to figure out his future. And with his parents blessing the sunflower field has bloomed back to life.

“We decided to plant it because Cam is like, then I have an opportunity to have this job,” said Roxanne Knight, Cameron’s mother.

“He made an opportunity for himself to help, find a new place, move on, find the next stage in your life,” said Chris Knight, Cameron’s father..

It’s a place with a slower pace, where sunflowers grow tall and people recharge strolling through the fields

“It’s amazing, isn’t nature great,” said one woman.

“Just wandering through the sunflowers you feel like you’re just far away,” said another customer..

“Middle of the pandemic, I’m sure everyone just needs a little bit of happiness to bring to everyone,” Cameron said.

And Knight says that’s what these sunflowers have done, helping him through his tough time, helping others through their own. Medicine for the soul that just makes you feel good.

“I think everyone just smiles a little bit more when they have them in their hands,” said Knight.

The field is at the corner of Ridge Road and Main Avenue in De Pere. Those sunflowers are expected to remain in bloom for the next two weeks.