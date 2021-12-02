Brown County Mental Health Subcommittee meets, some members say not enough is being done

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Institute of Mental Health says mental health concerns increased during the pandemic, and across communities in our region local experts are concerned about a lack of resources – so peer-run recovery centers are stepping up to help.

“The gathering place is a unique organization. It’s different than a therapy office, it’s peer-run, it’s run by people that understand because they have mental health conditions,” said Amy Payne, the Executive Director of the Gathering Place.

Payne says there can often be months in between when a person seeks help and their first therapy appointment.

“If you’re in crisis today that’s when you probably want to call for mental healthcare, well if there’s a long wait to get into healthcare then we’re available,” explained Payne.

She sits on the Brown County Mental Health Subcommittee, a group trying to improve access to care and some members say more needs to be done.

Guy Zima, a member of the Brown County Mental Health Subcommittee said, “We’re gonna put our list together of what we think the community is lacking and what things we think we need and try to put some budgets to it and start getting our government on top of it. We’re just dragging feet. We’re just at a fraction of the services we provided 15 years ago.”

The Brown County Mental Health Subcommittee meets twice a month and they are looking for more input as grant money comes in.

“Our subcommittee could help allocate money to help free up resources but also educate people on why it’s really important to get that help,” explained Megan Borchardt, the Chair of the group.