BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-jurisdictional traffic safety mission held throughout Brown County over nine days in September resulted in over 550 citations and nearly 50 arrests, including 24 for OWI.

According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), the traffic safety mission was coordinated to help reduce intentional acts of reckless driving.

Over nine days in September, authorities with the GBPD, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol coordinated for the initiative.

Efforts from the mission resulted in 563 citations, 586 warnings, and 48 arrests. The most notable offenses are listed below:

Speeding 108 citations 150 warnings

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) 24 arrests

Seatbelt Violations 74 citations 5 warnings

Other 10 warrant arrests 8 drug arrests 3 felony arrests 3 misdemeanor arrests



Authorities say that other violations included child restraint, operating after revocation/operating after suspension, registration, equipment, and more.

The initiative was funded with grant assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No additional information was provided.