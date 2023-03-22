BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular National Dairy month event in Brown County could be in jeopardy.

Every year, counties host Breakfast on the Farm events in June at a local farm. For Brown County Dairy Promotions, it’s their largest fundraiser of the year and the money they raise allows them to do outreach programs at schools.

This year organizers said they’re having trouble finding a farm willing to host the event in Brown County.

“It’s been an anomaly, usually we have no problem finding a host for breakfast on the farm, we have farms for the next three years, but we don’t have a host for this year yet,” said Dan Brick who is the president of Brown County Dairy Promotions and the owner of Brickstead Dairy in Greenleaf.

Brick has hosted the event twice on his farm including last year. He said it was a great opportunity to show the public his farm and give them an inside look at how things work.

Brick said that the farm has been in his family for almost 170 years and that he owns about 1000 cows.

“It’s kind of a celebration of all the hard work that we have put into the industry,” said Brick.

Brick said that anybody interested in hosting the event should contact one of the Brown County Dairy Promotions board members at their website or message them on their Facebook page.

Brick said that organizers help with setup for the event.

He said that if nobody reaches out, a farm that has previously hosted will step up or they’ll host the event at a different venue that isn’t a farm.

Other counties are also planning their breakfast on the farm events for National Dairy month in June.

Outagamie County Dairy Promotion will have theirs on June 11. Officials with their organization tell Local Five News they have a host farm, but are waiting to publicly announce it. They said they’re proud that they have had a different farm play host each year that they’ve had the event.

Shawano County will have their Breakfast on the Farm event on June 25. It’s at Synergy Family Dairy in Pulaski. Calumet County is having a ‘Sundae on the Dairy Farm’ event on June 25 as well. Their event is at Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion.

Kewaunee County is hosting their event at Salentine Homestead Dairy in Luxemburg on June 18. They are looking for volunteers.

Manitowoc County will have theirs at Twin Cities Vue Dairy Farm in Manitowoc on June 11 from 8 a.m. until noon.

“It’s an opportunity to show the public all the hard work the farm has put into building their business and show (the public) what their family farm looks like,” said Brick.