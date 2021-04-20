Brown County & New Leaf Garden Blitz partner for mentorship program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County & New Leaf Garden Blitz are partnering for a community mentorship program. Both organizations are focus on helping bring healthier lifestyles to the community.

The partnership allows New Leaf Garden members to be mentored by gardeners throughout the community. They want to put an emphasis on health and wellness by teaching people how to grow their own food.

Brown County’s volunteer-based initiative provides mentorship for new garden growers. While the New Leaf Garden Blitz is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering residents to grow food and be part of a sustainable urban agricultural system.

New Leaf Garden Blitz also sells garden boxes to help finance community gardens for low-income communities as well as communities of color. The organization has the goal of building and installing 75 raised bed gardens throughout the community in 2021. The organization says they are always looking for volunteers and always encouraging those who can to donate.

Brown County’s community gardens are located in 12 different locations throughout the area. Community members can purchase garden boxes and grow their own food and plants. This program focuses on inclusivity and allows people without backyards to still have the opportunity to grow their own food.

For more information on Brown County’s community garden visit their website. For more on the New Leaf Garden Blitz, you can visit their website.