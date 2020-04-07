Brown County offering curbside voting at all polling locations

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Clerk’s office is reminding voters that curbside voting is available at all polling locations in the county for those who are unable to enter a polling place or absentee voting location.

Two poll workers will bring you your ballot and conducting voting at your vehicle or at the polling place entrance.

If you do vote curbside, the Brown County Clerk’s office says you are not required to sign the poll list. Instead, poll workers will write ‘exempt by order of inspectors’ in the signature space on the poll list.

If you are voting curbside and need to update your information or register to vote, you may complete this during curbside voting with a current and valid Proof of Residence document.

To vote curbside, officials say you should contact your municipal clerk beforehand to discuss an arrival time and what you should do when you arrive.

For more information, visit the Brown County Clerk’s Office website or call 414-395-1650.