GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the snowfall we’ve been seeing in northeast Wisconsin over the past few weeks, there is now a rising concern for floods.

To help prepare for any situation, Brown County officials are highlighting flood safety awareness week, which runs from March 6 to March 10.

Brown County Deputy Executive Jeff Flynt and Emergency Management Coordinator Lauri Maki came together on Monday morning to talk about the importance of always being prepared in the event of severe flooding.

“Living in Brown County by the bay with the rivers, we’re always at potential risk for flooding,” said Maki. “Right now, we’re slightly above average, but all it takes is the right combination of factors to cause flash flooding or an ice jam.”

Officials say that having an evacuation plan is essential to be prepared for flash flooding, not only for your family but also for any pets. Anyone that takes medications is also recommended to prepare a kit in case of emergency.

Authorities have put together a page on Brown County’s website to help better inform the public of additional safety precautions they can take when it comes to flash flooding.

“If you’re not sure if you’re in a floodplain, go to the website, and one of the links will take you to Brown County’s GIS system linked in with the FEMA Floodplain Map,” added Maki. “You can type in your address and see if you’re in a floodplain or not.”

For more information, click here.