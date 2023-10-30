HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County officials say they arrested a potentially armed man Sunday afternoon following a disturbance that led to a shelter-in-place order in Green Bay.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies, along with officers from the Hobart-Lawrence and Pulaski Police Departments responded at 3:57 p.m. to a disturbance in Hobart.

Officials say they learned that the man involved with the disturbance may have been armed and had driven away before they got to the scene.

The potentially armed man and his vehicle were later seen in the parking lot of a Walmart on Green Bay’s east side, located at 2292 Main Street.

As a precaution for the surrounding community’s safety, a shelter-in-place order was sent throughout the area to avoid the incident.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted in about 45 minutes after deputies found the vehicle and were able to take the driver into custody without any further incident.

At this time, no other information is available and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public.

An investigation from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department is reportedly ongoing.